Cork firm Boulta Agri signs new €3m kindling and log contract with Aldi

Cork company Boulta Agri Ltd has agreed a €3m contract with supermarket chain Aldi to supply all its 148 Irish stores.
The three-year contract will see the company supplying Aldi with its Irish Kiln Dried Kindling and Kiln Dried Bags of Logs under the supermarket's burn and glow range.
Boulta Agri Ltd first began supplying Aldi in 2015. Based at Ballynoe, County Cork, and with operations in County Laois, Boulta Agri Ltd generates employment for up to 25 staff during peak production times.
Aldi’s business represents about three-quarters of the company’s output and the volume of goods supplied to Aldi has increased by more than 200%, growing each year. As a direct result of Aldi’s business, the company has been able to invest significantly in new kiln driers and specialist machinery and equipment to help increase capacity and production. Founded in 2011, sll of the company’s products are 100% produced and packed in Ireland.
John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said: “Boulta Agri Ltd’s products have been a fantastic success with Aldi shoppers since we began working with the company six years ago. Customers will love the 100% Irish-produced kindling and logs as the evenings grow longer and can rest assured they are using a greener energy fuel.”
Shane O’Connell, Managing Director of Boulta Agri Ltd, said: “Our team here in Laois and Cork is delighted to be producing greener energy fuel for a leading Irish supermarket and we look forward to working with Aldi for many years to come.”