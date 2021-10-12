Limerick firm that supplied key Covid-19 vaccine ingredients acquired by US company

A&C Bio Buffer based in Fedaore supplied three key products during last year's race to develop Covid vaccines
Staff at A&C Bio Buffer based in Limerick which has been acquired by US firm Aceto.

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 12:00
Alan Healy

A Limerick firm that supplied key ingredients for the development of Covid vaccines has been acquired by a New York-based speciality materials company Aceto.

A&C Bio Buffer based in Fedaore manufactures 50 products including biological buffers, process solutions, cleaning solutions and chemical blends for the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. This transaction follows on from Aceto's acquisition earlier this year of the A&C group and reinforces the company’s expanded efforts in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in New York, Aceto is a global manufacturer and supplier of speciality materials to life sciences and advanced technology markets with business operations in ten countries. They manufacture more than 3,000 chemical compounds. In just two years Aceto has made six acquisitions of firms. 

A&C Bio Buffer has supplied key ingredients to other pharmaceutical firms for the development and manufacture of Covid vaccines and instigated a rapid turnaround last year to supply three products that were required in just five weeks.

"A&C Bio Buffer is a natural add-on to our acquisition of A&C and aligns with our commitments to the biopharmaceutical space,” said Gilles Cottier, Chief Executive Officer of Aceto. 

“It is a nimble, highly customer-centric organization serving some of the top biopharmaceutical manufacturers in Europe. Its rapid growth reflects a reputation for service and quality, which recently led to its key role in the raw material supply chain for Covid-19 vaccines." 

"A&C Bio Buffer enhances our growing European manufacturing footprint and commercial presence. We believe the shared lineage reflected in A&C Bio Buffer’s skills, culture and customer focus will further support our evolution as a leading supplier of critical raw materials in the life sciences sector.”

John Godfrey CEO of A&C Bio Buffer said they were proud of the company's reputation for quality and customer service, and its emergence as a leading speciality manufacturer of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) custom buffers and chemical blend products for the biopharmaceutical industry. "We are delighted that our unique capabilities, European footprint and custom products are being incorporated into Aceto, as we continue our evolution as a new and dynamic solutions provider to the global biopharmaceutical sector."

Aceto said it will continue to support A&C BioBuffer’s manufacturing facilities and offices in Ireland.

Munster Business
