Cork AI firm Everseen expands research with Barcelona hub

Cork artificial intelligence firm Everseen has opened a new development hub in Barcelona and added an Invention Lab to its Miami office to give customers an up-close look at their latest innovations.

Everseen, headquartered in Blackpool, is a dominant player in the global supermarket and grocery industry with its video software used by some of the world's largest chains to prevent theft at self-service checkouts.

In a statement, the company said the increased research and development (R&D) capacity space in Barcelona will enable them to develop more AI-powered computer vision applications for the retail industry to reduce, shrink and optimize operations.

“Everseen is growing rapidly. In part, this is evident in the demand for our AI-powered computer vision platform,” CEO and founder Alan O’Herlihy said. “We are enabling retailers to be more profitable while delivering a better customer experience.

"These are benefits that every retailer wants. As a result, we’ve been expanding our R&D function across both Romania and Serbia, and now we are excited to add a new hub in Spain. The additional capacity will help us to keep up with customer demand and push ourselves to keep inventing AI solutions for retail and beyond.”

The Barcelona office will attract international talent and serve as a conduit for Everseen’s growing global workforce.

In the US, the company is enhancing its presence by adding an Invention Lab to the Miami, Florida, office enabling the company to give customers, prospects and partners personalized tours of their latest product prototypes and packaged products.

“With our Invention Lab in Miami, we’re giving customers a close-up view of our products so they can see for themselves just how differentiated, unique, and cutting edge our capabilities truly are; we provide value that no one else can match, and now customers can get a behind-the-scenes look at how it’s done,” added O’Herlihy.

These office improvements will provide Everseen with greater capacity to create and showcase its solutions, as the company transforms the entire retail value chain with its Visual AITM platform.

Everseen is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Walmart with the Cork firm accusing the supermarket giant of stealing its technology. In court documents, Everseen claims Walmart grew unhappy having to rely on its technology and is developing what they say is a Walmart copy of Everseen’s technology. Walmart has claimed that it has no case to answer with a court date set for next year to hear the case.