Cork firm secures lighting contract for Dubai Metro

A Cork lighting firm has been awarded a contract to supply the architectural lighting for the refurbishment of the Dubai Metro stations while it also prequalified as a bidder for almost 136,000 streetlights in Abu Dhabi.

NuLumenTek, based in Cork city, are specialists in sustainable energy lighting. Their contract announcement was made on a three-day trade visit, organised by Enterprise Ireland, to the Middle East region covering the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Eight Enterprise Ireland supported energy clients are participating in the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show 2021 during the trade visit. The participating companies represent a wide regional spread, with participants based in Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Limerick, Offaly, Meath, Monaghan and Wexford.

Another Cork firm, the Amarenco Group headed by John Mullins, announced the establishment of its new regional office in Dubai. The company have successfully delivered more than 2,000 solar photovoltaic infrastructure projects worldwide working with farmers, local authorities, real estate owners, and businesses for more than a decade.

Other Irish companies participating at WETEX included Limerick firm BHSL Waste Solutions, an Irish agri-tech company that has developed a patented solution that converts animal manures and municipal sludges into heat and power. Limerick firm Suparule Systems are also participating. They specialise in the development, manufacture and supply of electronic test and measurement equipment.

The trade mission is being led by Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Robert Troy TD where he will undertake a series of engagements with representatives of the Irish business community in the region, including the Clean Energy Business Council MENA and Dubai Irish Business Network.

Coinciding with the trade visit, Minister Troy will also formally open Ireland’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Ireland's theme for the Pavilion is ‘Island of Inspiration – putting creativity at the centre of human experience in the 21st century’, which will include elements that tell part of the story of 5,000 years of Irish creativity and innovation.

Participation at Expo will provide an opportunity to promote Ireland to a global audience of up to 25 million visitors over the event’s six-month duration - opening the door to new contacts, new markets, and new collaborations.