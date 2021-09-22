Apple to keep 'Fortnite' off App Store until all legal appeals run their course

Apple plans to keepoff of its App Store until appeals are exhausted in its legal battle with Epic Games, the maker of the popular battle-royale game.
Apple sent a letter to Epic this week, saying that it “will not consider any further requests for reinstatement until the district court’s judgment becomes final and nonappealable.”
The letter, sent to Epic’s lawyers from a firm representing Apple, was published on Twitter by Epic chief executive Tim Sweeney.
That process could take five years, he said.
Epic sued Apple in August 2020 after the iPhone-maker removedfrom its App Store, citing a workaround that circumvented Apple’s commission on purchases.
The suit came to a head this month, with US district Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly siding with Apple — though she said the company should allow app developers to point users to outside payment systems.
Epic has filed an appeal.
Apple said this week that it made the decision due to comments from Mr Sweeney after the ruling.
Mr Sweeney sent an email to Phil Schiller, Apple’s executive in charge of the App Store, earlier this month that asked for reinstatement.
Meanwhile, Apple could tell mobile app developers that it still intends to collect a commission of up to 30% despite the recent court ruling ordering it to let users make payments on the web and questioning whether its much-criticised fee is justified.