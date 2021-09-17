Maersk sees no sign of freight market easing this year

Company handles one in five containers shipped worldwide
Maersk sees no sign of freight market easing this year

Shortages of container ships and logjams at ports at a time of high consumer spending have sent the cost of transporting freight to record levels. File picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 15:50

Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk sees no indication that the current red-hot shipping market will lose steam this year, its chief executive said.

Maersk lifted its 2021 outlook again this week, riding the rise in freight rates that has resulted from a congested global supply chain.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted shortages of container ships and logjams at ports at a time of high consumer spending, sending the cost of transporting freight to record levels.

"Nothing in our data suggests that the situation will change this year," Maersk Chief Executive Soren Skou told Reuters. He expects global trade volumes to grow 7% to 8% this year compared with 2020.

"We see very, very strong end-user demand combined with re-stocking and the fact that capacity in ports, warehouses and on ships is not fully utilized due to Covid-19."

Currently, 9%-10% of global container capacity is sitting outside ports waiting to discharge, he said. The problem is particularly acute at Long Beach port in Los Angeles where some 60 container ships are waiting to discharge.

Maersk, which handles one in five containers shipped worldwide, now expects full-year underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $22bn (€18.74bn) to $23bn (€19.59bn), up from a previous estimate of $18 billion to $19.5bn (€16.61bn).

The shipping company, which is set to publish full third-quarter earnings on November 2, also reported preliminary earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of close to $7bn (€5.96bn) billion and EBIT of nearly $6bn (€5.11bn).

Last month, Maersk said it had ordered eight new vessels which can each carry 16,000 containers to be built by South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries and are expected to be delivered by early 2024.

  • Reuters

Read More

Zara and H&M illustrate uneven recovery for high street retailers

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Hugo Boss eyes growth through takeovers  Hugo Boss eyes growth through takeovers 
C&C share price fizzes as reopening prompts return to profitability C&C share price fizzes as reopening prompts return to profitability
Gap Stores Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Fashion chain Next is to operate the Gap brand in Ireland and the UK

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices