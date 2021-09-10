Apple dealt severe blow in 'Fornite' court battle

Tech giant has been ordered by a court to allow developers to steer consumers to outside payment methods for mobile apps
Apple dealt severe blow in 'Fornite' court battle

The court order could take a big bite out of the profitability of the App Store.

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 17:43
Bloomberg

Apple has been ordered by a court to allow developers to steer consumers to outside payment methods for mobile apps, in a ruling that is a severe blow to the iPhone maker.

A federal judge has granted an injunction sought by Fortnite owner Epic Games, while also ordering the game maker to pay damages to Apple for breach of contract.

The order could take a big bite out of the profitability of the App Store: According to analysts, the App Store takes in more than $20bn (€17bn) a year with a profit margin above 75%.

The decision is a significant setback for the world’s most valuable company as it faces growing antitrust scrutiny from lawmakers and global regulators. 

Apple is expected to appeal, setting the stage for the fight to carry on for at least another year and possibly make its way to the US Supreme Court.

Epic sued Apple in August 2020, after the iPhone-maker removed the Fortnite game from its App Store because the gaming company created a workaround to paying a 30% fee on customers’ in-app purchases.

The outcome of the trial won’t be the last word from the game maker in its global campaign against the world’s most valuable company.

Epic, which took in more than $5bn from Fortnite last year, also has filed complaints against Apple in the EU, UK, and Australia, and the game maker is suing Google over its Google Play store.

Read More

Court challenge against Apple data centre ruling 

More in this section

Amazon stock Amazon announces 500 permanent jobs at first Irish fulfilment centre
Court challenge against Apple data centre ruling  Court challenge against Apple data centre ruling 
Cairn Homes to resume dividend on back of first half recovery Cairn Homes to resume dividend on back of first half recovery
#courtstechnologyorganisation: appleorganisation: epic games
Apple dealt severe blow in 'Fornite' court battle

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices