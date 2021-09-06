Waterford firm secured EU funding to research climate change and combat misinformation

Technology consultancy firm Trilateral Research Ltd has announced has secured €1.23m in EU funding to undertake research in climate change, cyber-security and combatting misinformation.
The contract will result in the addition of ten new jobs which are in addition to the 40 jobs announced by the company last year. they will support the company’s machine learning, AI and software specialisms alongside their data ethics, data protection and cyber-risk services.
The jobs will include specialist social science researchers and trainers as well as support roles including marketing and communication, accounting and bookkeeping.
The funding which has been awarded from the EU’s Green Deal Work Programme, and the Internal Security Fund will enable research into public policy development in relation to climate change, cross-border information sharing in cyber-crime and techniques for combatting radicalisation and misinformation exposure and will highlight Trilateral’s interdiscipliary approach to tackling societal challenges in the public and private sector.
"There is an exciting opportunity here for the South East Region to make a name for itself in relation to climate change, cyber-security and misinformation," Rachel Finn, Head of Trilateral's Irish Operations. "In doing this work, Trilateral will leverage our local partnerships with universities, ITs and technology providers to ensure our work is cutting edge and showcases local capabilities.”
Shane Nolan, Head of Technology and Emerging Business with the IDA said the announcement demonstrates the region’s strong value proposition which includes the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce.