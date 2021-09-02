Wizz Air closes the gap on Ryanair in battle for returning passengers

Ryanair carried just over 11m passengers across its European route network last month — 57% more than in August of last year — but Hungarian rival Wizz is closing the gap in the low fares airline market according to latest traffic figures.

Ryanair said it operated over 71,000 flights in August, with a load factor — which accurately measures actual seats filled on planes — of 82%. In all, it carried 11.1m passengers across its brands versus just 7m in August of last year.

However, Wizz has narrowed the gap during the crisis, based on traffic figures for August, the peak month for summer tourist travel.

Wizz carried 3.6m people in August

Wizz carried almost one third as many passengers as Ryanair last month, after expanding in markets such as Italy and Germany. In August 2019, the Budapest-based airline was about a quarter the size of Europe’s dominant low-cost carrier.

Wizz carried almost 3.6m people in August, with a load factor of 84%.

While Wizz’s passenger tally is back at 90% of pre-coronavirus levels, Ryanair is carrying only around three-quarters of the people it did before Covid-19 struck.

Ryanair has been partly held back by a stuttering restart in the UK, its biggest market, where constantly changing rules and pricey testing requirements continue to put some people off flying.

Easyjet hobbled by reliance on UK

Easyjet has also been hobbled by its reliance on the UK. It no longer publishes monthly passenger figures but said, last month, that capacity this quarter would reach no more than 60% of 2019 levels.

Wizz is already offering more seats than it did before the pandemic and Ryanair close to 90%.

Ryanair also expects to carry around 10.5m passengers per month across September, October and November barring any further Covid disruptions.

Business class sells out on Eurowings flights

Meanwhile, Eurowings — the low-cost subsidiary of Germany’s Lufthansa — has put on twice as many flights this month versus August on the back of seeing business class seats starting to sell out again for the first time since the start of the Covid crisis.

"We are seeing business class sold out on numerous flights for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic — a clear signal that business travel is rebounding strongly after the end of the summer holidays," said CEO Jens Bischof.

• Additional reporting Bloomberg and Reuters