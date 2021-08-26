Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Sidero, Actavo, Aspira, Statham’s, Aramark and Ardanis.

Joe Dowling has been promoted to chief technology officer at Irish software and cloud firm Sidero. leading its technology direction. He brings 30 years’ experience to his new role, He was Sidero's agile line manager for the past five years. He previously worked with Georgia Tech Research Institute’s Athlone lab as technical research lead. He also spent 15 years with Nokia in its London and San Diego bases as a systems engineer and consultant. During his career, Joe has been granted three US patents in telecomms systems; priority channels in communication; and intermodulation distortion, a metric of signal linearity. A recent graduate of a Masters in Cloud-Native Computing from Athlone IT, he has been published in a number of conference and journal publications.

Elaine Phillips has been appointed as head of marketing and communications with engineering solutions company Actavo. She previously worked as a digital marketing consultant and head of marketing and communications at environmental not-for-profit, Repak. She was also previously head of marketing and communications at The Convention Centre Dublin from 2008-16. Other prior roles include head of marketing at Savills Ireland and group marketing manager at Generali Pan Europe, as well as PR, brand and marketing roles at Hibernian Insurance (now Aviva PLC). She holds an MSc in Digital Marketing and Analytics from TU Dublin, a diploma in Digital Strategy and Planning from the Digital Marketing Institute and a diploma in PR from the PR Institute of Ireland.

Thomas McGrath has been appointed as head of business consulting with consulting and technology company Aspira, which employs a team of over 160 in Cork, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Malaysia. Previously advisory and resourcing manager at Aspira, Mr McGrath has over 20 years’ experience in programme delivery and change management consultancy. Prior to joining Aspira, he held leadership roles in multinational organisations in the US and Europe. He completed his studies in both Sligo Institute of Technology and the University of Ulster. He holds an additional role as the director of volunteering for the Irish chapter of the Project Management Institute. The appointment is driven by further international growth for Aspira, which has completed 1,500 consulting and technology projects to date.

Ken Harker has been appointed as executive chef at Statham’s by Pembroke Kilkenny. Following ten years as head chef and promotion to executive chef of the Lady Helen restaurant at Mount Juliet, Ken has taken up the role at Statham's. Originally from Sunderland in the northeast of England, Ken’s career began as at the age of 16 when he was captivated by the intensity of the kitchen. His early career was at the renowned Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. Ken’s culinary accolades include a Michelin Star, several AA Rosettes, Best Hotel Restaurant Award and Executive Chef of the Year (2017) at the Gold Medal Awards. His appointment is part of a major investment in the hotel.

Terry Woods has joined foodservice and workplace solutions provider Aramark as commercial director for its food business in Ireland. His role will be to grow Aramark’s food business and client portfolio across the island. This is a newly created position, combining both new business development as well as building on existing client needs. He brings more than 25 years’ experience in the food industry in Ireland, having previously occupied senior roles at companies including Compass Group, Baxter Storey, and Mount Charles. Aramark employs over 16,000 people throughout Northern Europe.

Stefan Goor has been appointed chief information officer (CIO) at next-generation digital delivery company Ardanis, with responsibility for providing strategic direction for the company’s enterprise systems and delivering technology solutions to drive innovation and operational excellence to support its rapidly scaling business. Stefan is one of the founding partners of Ardanis and has been instrumental in developing and enriching its digital offering, both in innovation and in developing new services. He has over 17 years’ experience working in the technology industry and spent seven years at Altify prior to Ardanis. He has also led his own consultancy, Goor Ltd, and held roles with Standard Bank and the TAS Group. He holds a BSc and an MSc in Computer Science, both from UCD.