International recruiter Hays to resume dividends on upbeat jobs outlook

International recruitment giant Hays is to resume paying shareholder dividends later this year on the back of optimism over a stronger-than-expected recovery in the global job market.

Hays reported a 31% drop in annual operating profit – for the 12 months to the end of June – to £95.1m (€111m) and an 8% fall in net fee income to just over £918m. Full-year fee income for its operations in Ireland were down 11%, despite a decent rise in the fourth quarter.