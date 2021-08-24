Almost 70% of employees want hybrid work model

The provision of childcare support is the least offered benefit by Irish companies, shows survey
Irish-based workers are generally happy with benefits such as pensions, health insurance, paid sick leave, bonuses, and the ability to work from home, according to a report. 

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 18:39
Geoff Percival

Just under 70% of Irish employees want to be offered a hybrid working model mix of remote and on-site working in the future, while more than 20% want to work solely from home, according to a report.

The survey, by recruiter Morgan McKinley, also found that Irish-based workers are generally happy with traditional benefits such as pensions, health insurance, paid sick leave, bonuses, and the ability to work from home. 

However, it highlighted the provision of childcare support as the least offered benefit by Irish companies.

“Getting the package right with the proper mix of compensation, non-monetary rewards and benefits can become a major draw to attract and retain great talent. In fact, non-monetary benefits can play a surprisingly powerful role,” said Trayc Keevans, global FDI director at Morgan McKinley Ireland.

Beyond traditional healthcare plans and pensions, employees now expect a broader choice of benefits that reflect their changing needs and lifestyles. 

"Meeting these expectations gives employers an opportunity to differentiate themselves in a very competitive market for talent,” said Ms Keevans.

"There is now a real opportunity for employers to achieve a better balance in the workplace through the inclusion of childcare support in their benefits offering." 

