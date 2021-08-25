Clonmel tortilla chip maker Blanco Nino dip into UK and Swedish markets

Clonmel tortilla chip maker Blanco Nino dip into UK and Swedish markets

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 12:13

Blanco Nino, a Co. Tipperary manufacturer of tortilla chips, said it has secured contracts to sell into shops and wholesalers in Britain and Sweden after accelerating its growth plans during the pandemic. 

Based in Clonmel, the firm started making the chips around five years ago and has sold into 360 Irish stores, including Dunnes and SuperValu, as well as restaurants.  

Blanco Nino has now struck deals that include online retailer and supplier Ocado in the UK, as well as Daylesford Farm, and distributors, Cotswold Fayre, Auguste Noel, and Holleys. 

In Sweden, the sales expansion involves linking up with distributor House of Liquids. 

It said it is also developing new products.

"When the pandemic hit and the hospitality and foodservice shuttered almost overnight, we had little choice but to fast-track our plans to launch our tortilla chips to retail in Ireland," said founder and chief executive Philip Martin. 

Mr Martin said that facing into the pandemic "the odds were stacked" against the firm.

Accelerating its expansion plans, it sold the chips into more stores across Ireland.

"I’m optimistic for what the future has in store in the UK and Nordic markets - the feedback has been incredible so far - so hopefully this is a sign of things to come," he said. 

The new products will be developed in the coming months, the company said.

