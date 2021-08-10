Cork Juice firm's retail expansion

Cork-based company Jump Juice Bars has expanded into the grocery and convenience space with its pure fruit and vegetable juices and smoothies now stocked in speciality grocer Donnybrook Fair.
Founded in 2003 by husband-and-wife team Claire and Charlie Scanlan, Jump Juice Bars operates 24 locations across the country employing over 150 staff. In November 2020, the brand launched its cold-pressed bottled range, which originally retailed online only through its own online delivery service, Jump Juice Direct.
The listing with Donnybrook Fair represents the brand’s first foray into the grocery and convenience space. Owned by Musgrave, the upscale supermarket chain in Dublin is known as a supporter of Irish artisan producers. Supermarket outlets on Dublin’s Morehampton Road and on New Street, Malahide will carry the brand’s three signature smoothies. Jump Juice will also supply its Green Juice, Citrus Twist, and Fruity Juice.
“We’re thrilled to secure this deal with Donnybrook Fair and to see our juices and smoothies among the quality Irish produce stocked in the fridges of such a prestigious store," co-founder and managing director Charlie Scanlan said.
"Moving into new channels is a big part of our plans for the Jump Juice Bars brand and while it’s been a steep learning curve, it’s been truly enjoyable and marks an incredible start to our retail journey. We’d like to say a big thank you to all for helping to make this happen and to the team in Donnybrook Fair for giving us the opportunity.”