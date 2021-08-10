Cork Juice firm's retail expansion

Cork-based company Jump Juice Bars has expanded into the grocery and convenience space with its pure fruit and vegetable juices and smoothies now stocked in speciality grocer Donnybrook Fair.

Founded in 2003 by husband-and-wife team Claire and Charlie Scanlan, Jump Juice Bars operates 24 locations across the country employing over 150 staff. In November 2020, the brand launched its cold-pressed bottled range, which originally retailed online only through its own online delivery service, Jump Juice Direct.