Amazon offering £1,000 bonus to new recruits amid UK hiring woes

It comes as UK firms are struggling to fill roles across a range of industries, with issues caused by Brexit and coronavirus self-isolation rules
Amazon offering £1,000 bonus to new recruits amid UK hiring woes

Online retail titan Amazon is offering new warehouse recruits a £1,000 joining bonus as it looks to attracts staff amid a mounting hiring crisis.

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 15:40
Holly Williams, PA Deputy City Editor

Online retail titan Amazon is offering new warehouse recruits a £1,000 joining bonus as it looks to attracts staff amid a mounting hiring crisis.

The group is advertising for “urgently needed” warehouse pickers and packers across the UK to help meet booming online shopping demand.

Job ads on the Indeed website reveal it is offering to pay up to £1,000 as a starting bonus for a raft of roles, on top of an hourly rate of as much as £11.10 an hour, rising to £22.20 an hour for overtime.

Supermarket Tesco is also offering lorry drivers a £1,000 joining bonus (Yui Mok, PA)

It comes as UK firms are struggling to fill roles across a range of industries, with issues caused by Brexit, coronavirus self-isolation rules and with millions still on the furlough workers’ support scheme.

The recruitment woes are causing crippling shortages of lorry drivers, while hospitality firms have also struggled to fill roles on reopening after lockdown.

Official data last month showed there were 953,000 vacancies in the three months to the end of June – with vacancies passing one million for the first time ever in July.

According to the job ads, Amazon is offering “immediate starts with no experience needed” for many of the warehouse roles.

Amazon is not the only firm offering joining bonuses to attract much-needed workers, with firms such as Tesco and Asda offering lorry drivers £1,000 on sign up.

Read More

Sainsbury's shares surge 15% on private equity takeover interest

More in this section

Hyperloop Testing Center Branson to list Virgin Orbit on Nasdaq through Boeing-backed SPAC deal
Sainsbury's job loses Sainsbury's shares surge 15% on private equity takeover interest
J&J CEO Transition Joaquin Duato to take over as J&J chief executive
amazonplace: uk
Pfizer Inc. Research And Development Center Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Pfizer to acquire blood cancer drugmaker Trillium for €1.93bn

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices