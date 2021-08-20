Revolut targets Trivago with launch of hotel booking app in Ireland  

Digital payments company Revolut has expanded into the travel accommodation booking sector in Ireland, putting it in direct competition with industry heavyweights such as Trivago, Booking.com and TripAdvisor.

The company has launched its Stays travel accommodation booking service in Ireland, having only established it last month with a launch in the UK.

Further rollouts in mainland Europe and the US are expected shortly.

Flights, car hire

While initially focused on accommodation booking, Revolut said Stays will grow to include booking capability for flights, car hire and travel experiences.

The company said that in 2019 – the last year of normal travel without Covid complications – its users in Ireland spent, on average, €215 on accommodation and €131 on flights.

Revolut already offers some travel features, including worldwide travel insurance, flight delay and lost baggage insurance, fee-free currency exchange, theft and damage cover, and missed event and ticket cover.

All reservations can be made through the main Revolut app with no booking fees attached.

Revolut said Stays marks a first for a fintech firm and is the next step in its plan to build a digital platform for all things money in one place.

“As the world begins to cautiously open up, we know Irish users are desperate to get away whenever they can,” said Marsel Nikaj, head of savings and lifestyle at Revolut.

“We’ve built Stays to make it easy for people to find and book their perfect break in their ideal destination. After 18 months of endless restrictions and lockdowns, we want to give people more and make their money travel further. Revolut is becoming the go-to app for travel,” he said.

Growth plans

Revolut – which recently raised a further $800m, valuing the business at $33bn – already has ambitious growth plans. It is currently seeking banking licences in Ireland, the US, Britain and continental Europe.

It already trades as a bank in 10 European markets including Greece, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, and Cyprus.

A full banking licence, here, would allow Revolut to offer credit cards, loans and current accounts to customers in Ireland.

It has also applied for an e-money licence here.