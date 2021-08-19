The Range to create 80 jobs with new Tralee store

Around 80 jobs are to be created in Tralee as home, garden and leisure retailer The Range is due to open in the town.
The Range, which has more than 180 stores across Ireland and the UK is planning to open in the former Debenhams unit at Manor West Shopping Centre in the coming months.
As well as the 80 jobs, the company says there is also likely to be seasonal positions created.
Speaking to Radio Kerry, Tralee mayor and Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall says he hopes the former Debenhams workers will secure jobs.
"I went to see The Range in Maynooth in the last month, and it's definitely going to be a big attraction," Cllr Wall said.
"Debenhams being closed ... is a big drawback and you would think of the quality and commitment by the Debenham's workers that were there, would it be great if they got employed by The Range."