The Range to create 80 jobs with new Tralee store

The Range is planning to open in the former Debenhams unit at Manor West Shopping Centre in the coming months.
The Range to create 80 jobs with new Tralee store

The Range is planning to open in the former Debenhams unit at Manor West Shopping Centre in the coming months. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 09:01
Greg Murphy

Around 80 jobs are to be created in Tralee as home, garden and leisure retailer The Range is due to open in the town.

The Range, which has more than 180 stores across Ireland and the UK is planning to open in the former Debenhams unit at Manor West Shopping Centre in the coming months.

As well as the 80 jobs, the company says there is also likely to be seasonal positions created.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Tralee mayor and Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall says he hopes the former Debenhams workers will secure jobs.

"I went to see The Range in Maynooth in the last month, and it's definitely going to be a big attraction," Cllr Wall said.

"Debenhams being closed ... is a big drawback and you would think of the quality and commitment by the Debenham's workers that were there, would it be great if they got employed by The Range."

More in this section

Kenmare Kenmare Resources boosts shareholder dividend on profit surge
Bosch to establish a research centre in Limerick creating 30 jobs Bosch to establish a research centre in Limerick creating 30 jobs
Coronavirus - Tue May 26, 2020 Nando’s temporarily closes UK stores due to peri-peri chicken shortage
The Range to create 80 jobs with new Tralee store

Carlsberg shares rise as global earnings outlook improves for brewing giant

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices