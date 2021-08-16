M&S adds more clothing brands to sell online    

Whilst ‘Brands at M&S’ is predominantly an online offer, M&S plans to extend an in-store trial to five stores. 
Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 17:26

Retailer Marks & Spencer said it will add more guest clothing and footwear brands to its website, including FatFace and Jones Bootmaker, after an initial wave of brands increased traffic and attracted new customers.

M&S chief executive Steve Rowe said last year the group was shifting strategy and will sell other brands to broaden its appeal.

In January, M&S purchased the Jaeger brand and in March launched 'Brands at M&S', selling brands such as Hobbs, White Stuff, and Joules on its online platform.

Over the summer, children's brands were added to the platform including Clarks shoes and stationery brand Smiggle.

Other new brands launched include Albaray, Celtic & Co, Craghoppers and Frugi.

"Early results on brands driving frequency have been encouraging, with traffic on M&S.com increasing and new customers who buy into a guest brand returning to make their second purchase nearly 10 days sooner than those who didn’t buy into brands," M&S said.

"Importantly, brands also continue to attract new customers," it said.

Whilst ‘Brands at M&S’ is predominantly an online offer, M&S plans to extend an in-store trial to five stores. 

M&S plans smaller retail store at 80-year-old flagship outlet

