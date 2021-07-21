Irish arm of Trailfinders posts €3.1m loss due to pandemic

Revenues at travel firm plummeted to €10.2m in what was 'an exceptionally difficult year' due to Covid-19
Irish arm of Trailfinders posts €3.1m loss due to pandemic

Trailfinders' directors say they are satisfied with the results of the company for the year 'in light of the difficult trading conditions'.

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 20:15
Gordon Deegan

The Irish arm of travel firm Trailfinders posted a pre-tax loss of €3.1m last year. 

It comes as revenues at Trailfinders Ireland Ltd plummeted to €10.2m in its financial year for the 12 months to the end of February — amid the fallout from Covid-19 pandemic. 

The €3.1m loss at Trailfinders compares with the pre-tax profit of €6.2m in the previous year.

The directors said in the accounts that the financial year “was an exceptionally difficult year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”, and said they were satisfied with the results of the company for the year “in light of the difficult trading conditions”.

Firm received €1.3m in grants

The accounts disclose that the company received €1.3m in Government grants last year. 

Revenue figures show that Trailfinders Ireland Ltd availed of the Government's wage subsidy scheme during the financial year.  Staff numbers in the business fell slightly to 95 people, while staff costs fell to €3.9m from €5.2m. 

The directors said that uncertainty about the course of the Covid-19 pandemic would continue to cause disruption for the business. 

Balance sheet in good shape

However, the directors said that its balance sheet was in good shape to help it get through the crisis. 

During the year, the company's cash funds fell from €6.7m to €1.8m. 

A note attached to the accounts said that the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be felt after the year-end.  The note states that the directors continue to take measures to monitor and mitigate the effect of Covid-19 "such as health and safety of our people".

Total pay to directors fell during the year. At the end of February, shareholder funds amounted to almost €29.3m, including accumulated profits at €21.6m.

Read More

Extra helpline added to clear 'unacceptable' backlog of Digital Covid Certificate issues

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Apr 29, 2020 Next surges ahead amid a reopening sales boom
Brexit's Invisible Border In Northern Ireland Marks & Spencer say customs checks means 20% of products are not available in Irish stores
Shops stock Sales surge as fashion giant Next smash forecasts
travel#reopening#covid-19foreign travelplace: irelandplace: britainplace: ukorganisation: trailfinders
Irish arm of Trailfinders posts €3.1m loss due to pandemic

Corporate earnings surge as world goes back to work 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices