DCC confident of strong year on back of good start

Shares in the group jumped by over 2% on the back of a bullish first-quarter trading update released to coincide with its annual shareholders’ meeting.
DCC confident of strong year on back of good start

DCC owns the Flogas brand. Its LPG business saw increased demand from commercial and industrial customers, particularly in Britain.

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 17:35
Geoff Percival

DCC – the Irish fuel-to-healthcare conglomerate – has said it already expects its current financial year, which runs to the end of next March, to generate “strong” operating profit growth and continued development activity.

Shares in the group jumped by over 2% on the back of a bullish first-quarter trading update released to coincide with its annual shareholders’ meeting.

DCC has completed a number of bolt-on acquisitions since reporting its annual results in May and said it “continues to be active” from a development perspective.

DCC said it traded “very well” in the three months to the end of June; which makes up the seasonally less-significant first quarter of its financial year.

"Operating profit growth was well ahead of the prior year and modestly ahead of expectations, driven by very strong organic profit growth in DCC Healthcare and DCC Technology,” the group said.

Its LPG business saw increased demand from commercial and industrial customers, particularly in Britain; while DCC’s retail and oil division recorded good profit growth and its healthcare division generated “very strong” growth in Europe and the US.

Davy has upgraded its full-year earnings outlook for DCC by 11% on the back of the latest trading update.

"With effectively zero debt, an ‘active’ M&A pipeline and optionality on buybacks, we think earnings momentum will remain firmly positive," Davy said.

DCC said its North American businesses have performed well since economies started reopening from Covid restrictions.

Read More

Bord na Móna launches major climate-conscious jobs push

More in this section

Taoiseach Bord na Mona Cloncreen Wind Farm Bord na Móna launches major climate-conscious jobs push
Revolut and N26 banking payment apps add billions in value         Revolut and N26 banking payment apps add billions in value        
We're all qualified! International recruiter Hays sees fee income boost in Ireland 
sharesstocksfuelhealthcareorganisation: dcc
DCC confident of strong year on back of good start

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices