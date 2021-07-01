Bulmers owner C&C 'cautiously optimistic' on recovery despite delay to indoor hospitality

Irish-based cider and beer maker C&C has said it remains “cautiously optimistic” about future trading and a recovery in the hospitality sector, despite the Government this week shelving plans to reopen indoor drinking and dining.

Shares in the group — which makes the twin Bulmers and Magners cider brands, along with the Five Lamps and Tennent’s lager brands — jumped by nearly 4% on the back of it telling investors at its agm that it saw a “modest” trading profit in May, with this improving further in June.