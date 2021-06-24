Carnival sees entire fleet sailing by spring 2022

The world's largest cruise line operator Carnival Corp reported a quarterly loss of more than $2bn (€1.68bn), as a 15-month-long suspension of voyages due to the Covid-19 pandemic hammered its business.

The cruise operator recorded little to no revenue over the last few quarter after a coronavirus outbreak in one of its ships prompted US health regulators to introduce a no-sail order, forcing it to tap billions of dollars in debt and even sell a few ships to stay afloat.