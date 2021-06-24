All aboard: New cruise includes these spectacular views of Cork harbour

If you exhausted all your day trip options last year then you’ll be thrilled to hear there’s a new cruise service offering tours of Cork Harbour as well as Spike Island tours and a river cruise in the city centre.
Cork Harbour Cruises enjoyed its first day of the summer season last weekend with a boat-load of masked and excited staycationers. I was lucky to be on board the Cailín Óir as it brought its first group of passengers around the world’s second-largest natural harbour on its one-hour Crosshaven Harbour Tour and it was a visual delight.
We got onboard in Crosshaven before navigating past yachts and boats, past Camden Fort Meagher into the centre of the harbour.
Surrounded by forts, naval bases and an island prison, we were given a brief history of the harbour, from its military past (and present) to local legend.
We journeyed beyond Spike Island to Cobh, where we enjoyed a view of the town from the water, pointing out landmarks and marvelling at things we hadn’t noticed on land.
We turned to view Haulbowline, which had an impressive array of naval vessels lined up along its dock, before making our way through the waves back to Crosshaven.
It was a wonderful way to rediscover the gems on our doorstep and would be perfect for a family day out, a romantic date, or even an unusual party.
- The Crosshaven Harbour Tour costs €15 per adult, €8 per child, €40 per family, and offers student and OAP tickets for €13. See corkharbourcruises.com for more information.