All aboard: New cruise includes these spectacular views of Cork harbour

If you exhausted all your day trip options last year then you’ll be thrilled to hear there’s a new cruise service offering tours of Cork Harbour as well as Spike Island tours and a river cruise in the city centre.

Cork Harbour Cruises enjoyed its first day of the summer season last weekend with a boat-load of masked and excited staycationers. I was lucky to be on board the Cailín Óir as it brought its first group of passengers around the world’s second-largest natural harbour on its one-hour Crosshaven Harbour Tour and it was a visual delight.