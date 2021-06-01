Rebranded Otonomee sets out ambitious global expansion plans

Cork-based husband and wife team relaunch BPO firm Shockvoyce they purchased from VoxPro founders Dan and Linda Kiely
Rebranded Otonomee sets out ambitious global expansion plans

Aidan and Hilary O'Shea, founders of Otonomee. The company hopes to expand to Portugal. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 11:14
Alan Healy

Customer management firm Otonomee has set out an ambitious growth plan for the next 12 months with work underway to expand into Portugal.

The company was founded by Cork-based husband-and-wife team Aidan O’Shea, the former managing director of VoxPro, and Hilary O’Shea. The pair purchased Shockvoyce from VoxPro founders Dan and Linda Kiely in October 2020 and relaunched as Otonomee after six months of development.

Otonomee was conceived during the pandemic, as an ambition to do something different in the outsourcing space. Mr O’Shea identified that the traditional business process outsourcing (BPO) model was broken, and Otonomee was conceived as a new offering to both its people and its clients.

Their “geographically friendly” working model and cloud-based experience platform can be customised to provide a scaling solution to support customers across digital and voice channels.

Otonomee currently employs 53 people throughout Ireland and the UK and expects to grow significantly in the next 12 months. The company is on an international growth path with expansion in Portugal underway.

Its existing clients include SISU aesthetic clinics, food delivery app VROMO, employee engagement specialists WorkVivo, and software companies Horizon8 and XaaP.

“Covid-19 has clearly and dramatically accelerated the pre-pandemic workplace and employment landscape, and there is a growing recognition that a broad spectrum of work can now be delivered virtually and remotely to employers and by employees," CEO Aidan O’Shea said. "As a company born during Covid, we can attest to this."

"We are now excited to further build on this early-stage momentum and position the business for continued growth in the months ahead.”

O’Shea served as managing director of VoxPro between 2014 and 2019, at which point the business was acquired by Telus International. Former VoxPro executives Brendan Ring and Rafal Rzakowski have also joined Otonomee as Chief People Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

Otonomee Chief Corporate Officer and cofounder Hilary O’Shea was previously a commercial solicitor who worked at two of Ireland’s leading law firms.

“The last 12 months have given rise to a new generation of start-ups and entrepreneurs who have identified real opportunity in the adversity and change arising from Covid,” said Aidan O’Shea.

“We want to support the scaling of these Irish and international businesses in a post-Covid world.”

Read More

Cork Chamber: 'Covid making businesses leaner, smarter and more creative'

More in this section

NESTLE HQ Nestle under fire after admitting 60% of its food product is unhealthy
China Xinjiang Brands Under Fire H&M to launch second-hand online clothing offshoot Sellpy in Ireland 
E cigarettes report Tobacco giant BAT probed over covert advertising in Italy
munster businessoutsourcingorganisation: otonomee
Rebranded Otonomee sets out ambitious global expansion plans

Apache Pizza plans to open 20 more outlets in Ireland after Covid sales growth

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices