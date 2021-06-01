Rebranded Otonomee sets out ambitious global expansion plans

Customer management firm Otonomee has set out an ambitious growth plan for the next 12 months with work underway to expand into Portugal.

The company was founded by Cork-based husband-and-wife team Aidan O’Shea, the former managing director of VoxPro, and Hilary O’Shea. The pair purchased Shockvoyce from VoxPro founders Dan and Linda Kiely in October 2020 and relaunched as Otonomee after six months of development.

Otonomee was conceived during the pandemic, as an ambition to do something different in the outsourcing space. Mr O’Shea identified that the traditional business process outsourcing (BPO) model was broken, and Otonomee was conceived as a new offering to both its people and its clients.

Their “geographically friendly” working model and cloud-based experience platform can be customised to provide a scaling solution to support customers across digital and voice channels.

Otonomee currently employs 53 people throughout Ireland and the UK and expects to grow significantly in the next 12 months. The company is on an international growth path with expansion in Portugal underway.

Its existing clients include SISU aesthetic clinics, food delivery app VROMO, employee engagement specialists WorkVivo, and software companies Horizon8 and XaaP.

“Covid-19 has clearly and dramatically accelerated the pre-pandemic workplace and employment landscape, and there is a growing recognition that a broad spectrum of work can now be delivered virtually and remotely to employers and by employees," CEO Aidan O’Shea said. "As a company born during Covid, we can attest to this."

"We are now excited to further build on this early-stage momentum and position the business for continued growth in the months ahead.”

O’Shea served as managing director of VoxPro between 2014 and 2019, at which point the business was acquired by Telus International. Former VoxPro executives Brendan Ring and Rafal Rzakowski have also joined Otonomee as Chief People Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

Otonomee Chief Corporate Officer and cofounder Hilary O’Shea was previously a commercial solicitor who worked at two of Ireland’s leading law firms.

“The last 12 months have given rise to a new generation of start-ups and entrepreneurs who have identified real opportunity in the adversity and change arising from Covid,” said Aidan O’Shea.

“We want to support the scaling of these Irish and international businesses in a post-Covid world.”