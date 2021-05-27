Cork Chamber: 'Covid making businesses leaner, smarter and more creative'

Business supports must continue, Paula Cogan said
Picture: Darragh Kane

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 12:38
Alan Healy

Cork Chamber president Paula Cogan said the Cork business community has learned that it can not only live with Covid, but continue to advance its competitive edge — “to get leaner, smarter, and more creative in doing so”.

Ms Cogan was speaking at yesterday's Company of the Year Awards where pharmaceutical firm Lilly received the top award.

She acknowledged the challenges faced by all businesses over the past year due to the pandemic. “Recovery will be based in equal measure on numbers and perspective,” she said.

“If we take positive steps, we build positive momentum, goodwill, and reputation. If we sit, scared to make bold decisions, the world will pass us by.” Ms Cogan pointed to the continuing challenges of climate change and housing and said the need for international connectivity is a priority for business.

"The ravaging of tourism and hospitality, our beloved indigenous employer has been harsh and unrelenting. We must now set a path for stability, for supports, and for emphatic international marketing that builds reputation, confidence, footfall and connectivity."

Ms Cogan said the national development plan can stabilise the economy by investing countercyclically in the infrastructure including projects such as the flood defence at Morrison’s Island the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy and the M20 corridor.

“We must now set a path for stability, for supports, and for emphatic international marketing that builds reputation, confidence, footfall, and connectivity. Our opportunity is in our hands,” Ms Cogan said.

“Business supports must continue on a needs-must basis, with clear qualifying criteria maintained.”

