O'Connor quits Mainstream board over 'inappropriate' Africa comments

Apologised for 'entirely inappropriate and insensitive' remarks on Africa’s energy transition 
Mainstream founder and former chairman Eddie O'Connor.

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 18:06
Geoff Percival

Former Airtricity and Bord na Móna boss Eddie O’Connor has resigned as chairman of international green energy company Mainstream Renewable Power after making “inappropriate and insensitive” comments regarding Africa’s energy management.

Mr O’Connor founded Mainstream in Ireland in 2008. The company is now largely focused on projects in Africa, Australia, and South America.

During a panel discussion at a climate event in Dublin, Mr O’Connor said Africa’s energy transition was being held back by a lack of education in "tribal societies".

Mr O’Connor was asked if major economies would lead the investment needed in clean energy in the next five years.

In major economies like China, Europe, and the US, he said there would be no problem with investment. 

But in Africa, he said there was a lack of capability.

“When you go and talk to the ministers and the prime ministers and the minister of finance they do not have that tradition of democracy.  They’re largely tribal societies,” Mr O’Connor said. 

“They don’t have the educated cadres that are going to be able to do this.” 

He has since apologised for the remarks. He called them “entirely inappropriate and insensitive”.

Mainstream’s parent company Aker Horizons said Mr O’Connor had resigned with immediate effect. 

The Norwegian company bought a majority stake in Mainstream earlier this year that valued it at about $1bn.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

