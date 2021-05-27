Housebuilder Glenveagh to deliver 1,150 houses this year

Glenveagh said it has available funds of €230m
Housebuilder Glenveagh to deliver 1,150 houses this year

Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 09:27
Geoff Percival

Irish housebuilding firm Glenveagh Properties has said it remains on track to complete and deliver 1,150 new houses this year, despite the disruption caused by Covid restrictions.

In a trading update issued to coincide with its AGM, today, Glenveagh said all of the 1,150 properties have already been either sold, signed or reserved. The company said it still plans to reach the 3,000 houses per year mark by 2024.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19, our business will deliver our target of 1,150 homes this year, with all now sold, signed or reserved. 

"Our path to building 3,000 homes per year by 2024 is clear and we remain focused on delivering quality, sustainable homes that represent value for money for our customers,” chief executive Stephen Garvey said.

Glenveagh has started building work on three new suburban sites, which will start delivering new houses from 2022. 

The company said since building restrictions were lifted last month it has seen a 5% rise in construction tender prices, which it said will impact on deliveries from next year.

Glenveagh said it has available funds of €230m. 

It spent around €48m adding to its land bank with the acquisition of eight new sites.

The company said it hopes to be ready to begin development at its 1,200 house build project in partnership with Fingal County Council in Dublin next year.

Read More

M&S commits to Ireland despite Brexit and Covid burdens

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021 Property firm Hibernia Reit hopeful for vaccine roll-out but 'challenges' remain in office market
CC COVID SCENES Hibernia Reit chief hopes for no change to treatment of real estate trusts         
Coronavirus SSE Airtricity has no plan to raise prices as its customer base and profits shrink
Housebuilder Glenveagh to deliver 1,150 houses this year

Ballygowan invests €2m in Limerick facility upgrade

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices