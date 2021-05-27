Housebuilder Glenveagh to deliver 1,150 houses this year

Irish housebuilding firm Glenveagh Properties has said it remains on track to complete and deliver 1,150 new houses this year, despite the disruption caused by Covid restrictions.

In a trading update issued to coincide with its AGM, today, Glenveagh said all of the 1,150 properties have already been either sold, signed or reserved. The company said it still plans to reach the 3,000 houses per year mark by 2024.