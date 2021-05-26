Ballygowan invests €2m in Limerick facility upgrade

International soft drinks group Britvic has invested €2m at its Ballygowan headquarters in Limerick.

The facilities upgrade will result in all Ballygowan packaging moving to 100% recycled and recyclable bottles. The move to RPet – or recycled polyethylene terephthalate – bottles will result in Ballygowan becoming Ireland’s most sustainable water brand, Britvic said.

As well as Ballygowan, Britvic owns Club Orange, TK and MiWadi in Ireland.

The shift to recycled bottling will remove 51m virgin plastic bottles from circulation every year. The move is part of Britvic’s drive for 100% sustainability across the group.

Britvic Ireland is looking to reduce its direct carbon emissions by 50% by 2025 and indirect carbon emissions by 36% by the same year. Ballygowan has already reduced its direct carbon emissions by more than 90%.

"By investing in a fully recycled bottling system, we are taking a major step to reduce our impact on the planet,” said Britvic Ireland managing director Kevin Donnelly.