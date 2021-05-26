Ballygowan invests €2m in Limerick facility upgrade

Upgrade will see all Ballygowan packaging moving to 100% recycled and recyclable bottles
Ballygowan invests €2m in Limerick facility upgrade

Britvic Ireland managing director Kevin Donnelly.

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 15:21
Geoff Percival

International soft drinks group Britvic has invested €2m at its Ballygowan headquarters in Limerick.

The facilities upgrade will result in all Ballygowan packaging moving to 100% recycled and recyclable bottles. The move to RPet – or recycled polyethylene terephthalate – bottles will result in Ballygowan becoming Ireland’s most sustainable water brand, Britvic said.

As well as Ballygowan, Britvic owns Club Orange, TK and MiWadi in Ireland.

The shift to recycled bottling will remove 51m virgin plastic bottles from circulation every year. The move is part of Britvic’s drive for 100% sustainability across the group.

Britvic Ireland is looking to reduce its direct carbon emissions by 50% by 2025 and indirect carbon emissions by 36% by the same year. Ballygowan has already reduced its direct carbon emissions by more than 90%.

"By investing in a fully recycled bottling system, we are taking a major step to reduce our impact on the planet,” said Britvic Ireland managing director Kevin Donnelly.

Read More

Lidl stopped from selling own brand gin in copycat bottle row with Hendrick’s

More in this section

Drinks firm C&C launches €174m rights issue to battle Covid crisis as it looks to reopening of pubs and restaurants Drinks firm C&C launches €174m rights issue to battle Covid crisis as it looks to reopening of pubs and restaurants
Extended business rates holiday Lidl stopped from selling own brand gin in copycat bottle row with Hendrick’s
Royal Mail Stock Royal Mail set for Ftse-100 after tapping Covid parcels delivery boom
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021

Property firm Hibernia Reit hopeful for vaccine roll-out but 'challenges' remain in office market

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices