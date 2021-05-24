Ryanair eyes return to normal passenger levels by September

Ryanair expects passenger numbers will increase to 90% of pre-Covid levels as early as September, while European travel will be back to normal by the autumn, barring any fresh virus obstacles.

Ryanair also plans to buy hundreds of new planes, add new routes, and expand at its low-cost airport bases, group CEO Michael O’Leary said.

Ryanair had already taken 1.75m bookings for the summer period by last Friday, Mr O’Leary said in a weekend interview.

He said British people are ignoring government advice to avoid travelling to countries on the UK’s Covid-19 “amber” list.

Families booking flights to restricted destinations

Families are booking flights to restricted destinations in anticipation of a relaxation of the guidance once they come to take their vacations, he said:

Everybody realises the restrictions are going to be gone by the time you get to the end of June and into July and August.

Ryanair last week posted an €815m loss for its last financial year, but said it can break even in its current year on the back of a successful vaccine rollout programme across Europe and the removal of travel restrictions.

On the back of the results, the airline said it expects to see a full return to pre-Covid passenger numbers by the summer of next year.

Mr O'Leary said Ryanair is well-prepared for a “very strong recovery”, but warned the trading environment remains challenging and uncertain.

He also said Irish holidaymakers have already been booking flights to Spain and Portugal for June and July, even before the Government formally eases overseas travel restrictions.

• Bloomberg and Irish Examiner