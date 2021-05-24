Ryanair eyes return to normal passenger levels by September

Airline expects the volume of people it carries will increase to 90% of normal by this autumn
Ryanair eyes return to normal passenger levels by September

'Everybody realises the restrictions are going to be gone by the time you get to the end of June and into July and August,' said Ryanair group CEO Michael O'Leary.

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 06:30

Ryanair expects passenger numbers will increase to 90% of pre-Covid levels as early as September, while European travel will be back to normal by the autumn, barring any fresh virus obstacles.

Ryanair also plans to buy hundreds of new planes, add new routes, and expand at its low-cost airport bases, group CEO Michael O’Leary said.

Ryanair had already taken 1.75m bookings for the summer period by last Friday, Mr O’Leary said in a weekend interview.

He said British people are ignoring government advice to avoid travelling to countries on the UK’s Covid-19 “amber” list.

Families booking flights to restricted destinations

Families are booking flights to restricted destinations in anticipation of a relaxation of the guidance once they come to take their vacations, he said: 

Everybody realises the restrictions are going to be gone by the time you get to the end of June and into July and August.

Ryanair last week posted an €815m loss for its last financial year, but said it can break even in its current year on the back of a successful vaccine rollout programme across Europe and the removal of travel restrictions.

On the back of the results, the airline said it expects to see a full return to pre-Covid passenger numbers by the summer of next year.

Mr O'Leary said Ryanair is well-prepared for a “very strong recovery”, but warned the trading environment remains challenging and uncertain.

He also said Irish holidaymakers have already been booking flights to Spain and Portugal for June and July, even before the Government formally eases overseas travel restrictions.

• Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

Read More

'All of Munster is going to suffer because of Aer Lingus's Shannon decision' 

More in this section

Woman Donating Unwanted Items To Charity Shop Meet the heroes, flick through our Family Business magazine
Prescription pill stock Leading UDG Healthcare investor opposes €3bn sale of company
Business Movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business Movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
#reopeningrecoveryaviation#summer travelplace: europeplace: ukplace: irelandperson: michael o'learyorganisation: ryanair
A nurse is to give a shot of the A(H1N1)

GSK to bolster its ability to develop and market vaccines

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices