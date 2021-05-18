Ballygowan owner Britvic sees 'particularly challenging' trading in Ireland

International soft drinks maker Britvic has said recent trading has been “particularly challenging” in Ireland, where it owns popular brands such as Ballygowan, MiWadi and Club Orange.

The group — also known for its Robinsons, Fruit Shoot, and Tango brands — posted first-half revenues of £617.1m (€717m) for the six months to the end of March, representing a year-on-year decline of 6.3%. Post-tax profits fell by nearly 15% to £33.2m.