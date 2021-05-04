Ballygowan and Club Orange owner buys maker of plant-based juices

The owner of the Ballygowan, MiWadi and Club Orange brands has taken its first step into the plant-based nutrition market with the acquisition of London-based company Plenish.
International soft drinks group Britvic – which also owns TK lemonade as part of its Irish division – has acquired Plenish for an undisclosed sum. Plenish makes organic plant-based juices, milks and shots.
“We are confident that the strength of our relationships with retailers, supply chain and distribution reach will fuel further momentum for the brand and provide a platform for its expansion and long-term growth,” said Britvic chief executive Simon Litherland.
Britvic said the acquisition forms part of its ‘accessing new spaces and healthier people, healthier planet’ strategic direction. It said the Plenish deal is strategically important, but the immediate value of the acquisition is not material enough to impact on its earnings this year.
Earlier this year, Britvic said it expected to see continued pressure on its sales with national lockdowns in Britain and Ireland continuing. The group saw a 6% drop in revenue for the first quarter of its financial year.
With both markets beginning to ease restrictions, Britvic is likely to update when it publishes half-year results later this month.