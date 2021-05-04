Ballygowan and Club Orange owner buys maker of plant-based juices

Plenish makes organic plant-based juices, milks and shots.
Ballygowan and Club Orange owner buys maker of plant-based juices

Britvic, the owner of the Ballygowan, said the acquisition forms part of its ‘accessing new spaces and healthier people, healthier planet’ strategic direction.

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 13:52
Geoff Percival

The owner of the Ballygowan, MiWadi and Club Orange brands has taken its first step into the plant-based nutrition market with the acquisition of London-based company Plenish.

International soft drinks group Britvic – which also owns TK lemonade as part of its Irish division – has acquired Plenish for an undisclosed sum. Plenish makes organic plant-based juices, milks and shots.

“We are confident that the strength of our relationships with retailers, supply chain and distribution reach will fuel further momentum for the brand and provide a platform for its expansion and long-term growth,” said Britvic chief executive Simon Litherland.

Britvic said the acquisition forms part of its ‘accessing new spaces and healthier people, healthier planet’ strategic direction. It said the Plenish deal is strategically important, but the immediate value of the acquisition is not material enough to impact on its earnings this year.

Earlier this year, Britvic said it expected to see continued pressure on its sales with national lockdowns in Britain and Ireland continuing. The group saw a 6% drop in revenue for the first quarter of its financial year.

With both markets beginning to ease restrictions, Britvic is likely to update when it publishes half-year results later this month.

Read More

Cork-based Mainline secures second wind farm project in Sweden worth €10m         

More in this section

Yahoo Homepage Verizon selling Yahoo and AOL to Apollo in €4.1bn deal
UL rebrand costs reach €172,000  UL rebrand costs reach €172,000 
McCauley Pharmacy predicts 'sustainable' earnings as it posts €3.1m loss in Covid year  McCauley Pharmacy predicts 'sustainable' earnings as it posts €3.1m loss in Covid year 
drinksorganisation: britvicorganisation: ballygowanorganisation: miwadiorganisation: club orangeorganisation: plenish
Wind Farm and Engineer

Cork-based Mainline secures second wind farm project in Sweden worth €10m         

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices