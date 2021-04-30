Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Abtran, Stryve, Grayling Properties, TEKenable, Sedgwick and MediaCom.

Aisling Deasy has been appointed as group CEO of Abtran, the outsourced services provider which employs 1,400 people in Cork and Sligo. With Abtran since 2013, most recently as chief performance officer, she has led strategic programme delivery, the evolution of new technology platforms and the transformation of the company’s digital services capability. She has also served as the company's chief information officer. Prior to joining Abtran, in her 20-year career, she worked for leading companies including Tvtextbook, Bord Gáis, Deloitte and BearingPoint. She holds a BSc in Computer Science from UCC. Established in 1997, Abtran is an Irish-owned provider of customer and business process management (BPM) and outsourcing (BPO) services to the public and private sectors in Ireland.

Eoin Murphy, Kilkenny All-Star hurling goalkeeper, has joined tech company Stryve as a business development manager, one of 10 new jobs the company has announced since the end of 2020. Eoin will work closely with Stryve’s growing clientele developing new opportunities and managing key accounts for the private cloud and security business based in Co Carlow. Since graduating with a Sports degree from Waterford Institute of Technology, Eoin has combined his busy hurling schedule with a career in sales. He has worked as a medical rep with Phoenix Labs, at SME Finance and Leasing DAC as well as with Michael Lyng Motors in Kilkenny. Eoin has four All-Ireland medals and two All-Stars, gained with the Kilkenny senior hurling team.

Aoife Gaffney has been appointed as managing director of Grayling Property Management, the letting division of Grayling Properties. With more than 13 years’ experience in the residential property industry, Aoife is an expert in managing large-scale investments while increasing capital growth. Specialising in Dublin’s private rented sector, she has worked in some of Ireland’s leading property advisor firms. Before joining Grayling Properties, she was associate director at Development 8, having previously worked at Burlington Real Estate, Sherry FitzGerald Lettings and WYSE. She is a member of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) and is licensed by the Property Service Regulatory Authority (PSRA). Grayling Properties currently manages over 1,000 residential units in Dublin.

Gary Fitzpatrick has been promoted to the position of service delivery manager for support at software solutions company TEKenable, with responsibility for managing and delivering ongoing application support to customers. He will engage with relevant business divisions to ensure smooth service delivery is consistently achieved and in keeping with industry best practices. Prior to taking up this position, Gary was solution architect at TEKenable for three years and before that he was senior software engineer at the company for two years. He holds a BSc in Software Development from IT Sligo and a Microsoft MCSD Certificate. TEKenable has nearly 20 years experience delivering bespoke software (high code solutions), and a few years ago changed strategy to offer clients more low code platforms and bespoke extensions.

Ruth Leggett has been promoted to Ireland CEO with Sedgwick, provider of tech-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. She steps into the role held for 24 years by Malcolm Hughes, who remains on as executive chairman for Ireland and international executive director. Previously Sedgwick's chief of staff and deputy CEO for Ireland, Ruth brings years of experience integrating teams, empowering colleagues, and advancing organisational development position her well for success in her new role. She joined the firm as a graduate trainee in the third-party administration (TPA) division, later transferring to colleague resources (CR), going on to become head of CR for Ireland, then chief of staff and deputy CEO for Ireland. A graduate of UCD, she holds a Masters in management from Smurfit Business School.

Eoin Corrigan has been appointed as head of strategy with MediaCom, the media planning and buying agency. Eoin is the first person to serve in the newly-created role, having previously served as the agency's business director since 2017. In his new role, Eoin will work directly with clients to develop innovative media strategies. He will lead strategic thinking with the agency's team, managing the communications planning process, including creating, briefing and motivating multi-disciplined teams. He will ensure that strategy and planning skills are embedded across MediaCom, as well as ensuring that strategy and planning inputs to new business pitches are innovative and insightful. Eoin holds a Master of Science in Strategic Marketing from NUIG.