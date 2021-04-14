Over 130 Irish jobs at risk as PayPal looks to relocate roles

PayPal has informed 131 of its staff in Ireland that it is proposing to relocate their roles to other countries following a review of its operational needs.
A spokesperson said it involves, “a limited number of operational teams in our sites in Dublin and Dundalk but the key point is that this is subject to consultation”.
The spokesperson also said the company remains “completely committed” to Ireland, where it has operations in Dundalk and Dublin and, “it is not an across the board change and does not represent any kind of reduction of our commitment to Ireland.”
In a statement, it said: “PayPal is committed to ensuring that colleagues who leave under the proposed changes are treated fairly and generously.”
“The company is offering impacted employees the option to volunteer for redundancy, with enhanced redundancy and support packages to help them as they move to the next step in their careers,” it said.
The spokesperson declined to be drawn on the other locations under consideration for the roles but confirmed that PayPal is a successful company.