Irish consumers adjust to brave new world as shopping revolutionised

The demand for online grocery shopping has continued and in February, online grocery sales had another record-breaking month as shoppers ordered €63m worth of take-home groceries. This accounted for more than 6% of all grocery sales.
Tesco said demand remains high for slots for delivery and collection countrywide. It has about 650 drivers travelling the country to manage deliveries to customers. Throughout 2020, it opened click and collect points.
Bank of Ireland retail sector head Owen Clifford said when it comes to online grocery shopping, the existing platforms were stretched when dealing with the unprecedented volumes over the past year, leading to some consumer disengagement with the channel.
In recent months, there has been a big uplift in supermarkets offering the services of partnerships such as Ocado, Buymie, Deliveroo and Just-Eat. Lidl and Buymie, for example, have a partnership where they say customers can have their groceries delivered to them in an hour. These external partners will deliver groceries to customers at a cost to the customer rather than a cost to the store.
Despite some success stories, overall there really is a perfect storm of problems for retailers right now and Irish consumers are understandably anxious. In fact, a recent report by Deloitte said Irish shoppers are now the most anxious in Europe for the second time in three months.
Gardaí recently issued a warning for people shopping online, saying there has been an increase in internet scams.
If Irish Customs decide that VAT or customs charges are applicable to UK deliveries, then customers will either pay these charges in their shopping basket to the online retailer or directly via An Post online or at a Post Office in advance of delivery.
An ‘.ie’ domain is not a guarantee of an Irish-based business. The most important step to now take is to check where a business is based before you buy. Check the business’s registered address in the terms and conditions (T&Cs) section of the website to find out where it is registered. If the registered address is within the EU, it is not only required to provide its trading name and address but it must provide you with other important consumer protections. If the registered address is outside of the EU, which now includes the UK, then your consumer rights may be different. If a business has more than one website with a number of different domains, e.g. ‘.de’ or ‘.co.uk’, be sure to check the registered address on each website before you buy from it.
You may have to pay additional taxes and charges. From January 1, all online shopping orders received from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) are subject to Irish Vat and customs charges, depending on the value and the type of items. Before ordering from outside the EU, check the T&Cs to find out what Vat and import charges you may have to pay. Goods under €22 are exempt but Vat is payable on goods over €22. For goods over €150, customs duty and Vat are payable.
Always check the T&Cs for a returns policy before you buy from a non-EU website. If you are buying from a non-EU website, including a UK website, you may not automatically have the right to return an item, or the timeframes for returns may have changed. So, before you buy, always check T&Cs to find out what it says about returns. Also, check what the T&Cs say about faulty products and if there are any limits to the business’s returns or faulty goods policy. If so, you may consider buying from an EU-based website to ensure you have strong rights.
If you buy from an EU website, you have strong protections if something goes wrong. If you buy from an EU-based business, you have strong consumer protections, which ensure that you have enough clear information and are not misled before you buy. Importantly, it ensures that you have rights if something does go wrong, particularly, the right to a refund. Buying from a non-EU website means that these rights do not automatically apply; therefore, if something does go wrong, it may be more difficult to get the issue resolved. This is particularly important to consider if you are buying high-value items.
- Source: Competition and Consumer Protection Commission