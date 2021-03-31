Voxpro seeks to redeploy staff after losing contract

Cork company Voxpro said they are working to secure alternative roles for up to 245 staff whose jobs are at risk after a client they were supporting decided to not renew a contract.
The customer-support firm, now called Telus International Ireland, said they will offer more than 200 employees “a flexible transition to other business areas”.
VoxPro is hoping they will be able to offer the majority of the 245-strong team employment within the company after they were informed the “specific work this team was performing” will no longer be required.
It comes after a client they were supporting decided to not renew a contract with Telus, who acquired VoxPro in 2019. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to thethat those affected had been informed.
“We are working to offer affected team members a flexible transition to other business areas. In instances where redeployment is not feasible or where team members have made the decision to seek employment elsewhere, we are supporting them with access to career planning services to ensure their continued success,” a spokesperson said.
The company, founded by Dan and Linda Kiely with six people in Cork in 1995 grew to a workforce of approximately 6,000, securing a number of major clients including Google and Airbnb.
Speaking on the matter, Roger Clancy, vice-president, operations, Telus International Ireland said: “We continue to witness strong business growth in Ireland and these changes are not a reflection of our team members’ efforts and are also unrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic.”