UK government lowers its stake in NatWest bank

NatWest — which recently confirmed plans to pull Ulster Bank out of the Republic — will buy back £1.1bn (€1.3bn) of its shares from the British government, edging the state-backed lender further towards private hands as the UK government pushes to fully sell off banks bailed out in the financial crisis.

The sale crystallises a further loss of around £1.8bn for the UK government on its £45bn rescue of NatWest.