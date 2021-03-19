Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with CIM, Sidero, UHL, Uniphar, The Noledge Group and HSBC Securities Services.

Fergal O'Carroll has been appointed as chief revenue officer at building analytics platform CIM, taking on responsibility for global sales and marketing strategy and execution. His prior roles include EMEA vice-president for commercial sales with Teradata for eight years; prior to that, he was managing director of business intelligence solutions with Avnet Client Solutions for 13 years. Fergal holds a BA in Business Studies from the University of West London. CIM has built an SaaS data analytics platform, called PEAK, that enables people to manage their buildings more efficiently and effectively. Clients turn to CIM when they are seeking to reduce CO2 emissions, improve HVAC operational performance and drive actionable insights from their multi-property portfolios.

Carmel Owens has been appointed as CEO of Athlone-based software, cloud and digital transformation specialist Sidero. She will lead growth while enhancing relationships with key partners such as AWS and Ericsson. She brings a 20-year track record in tech sector business growth to the new role. She has previously held senior roles with SQS (Expleo), Version 1 and Dell EMC. Most recently, she was EMEA VP of sales at Sungard Availability Services. Earlier in her career, she was a founding director of Irish IT distributor Commtech. She established Version 1’s Northern Ireland business division in 2011; she will also grow Sidero’s all-island business. Founded in Athlone in 2013, Sidero has 150 staff, with annual revenues up 25% to €14m.

Eoin McGettigan has been appointed as non-executive chairman with DIY and hardware group United Hardware Limited, the which supplies and operates the Homevalue retail brand in Ireland. He will oversee an ambitious new business strategy aimed at growing UHL’s nationwide footprint, strengthening its market positioning, and improving operational efficiencies. The group has a network of over 150 DIY, homeware, garden and builders’ merchant stores in Ireland, with combined annual retail sales in excess of €450m and 2,000 employees. Eoin is currently CEO of Cork Port and has over 30 years’ retail experience, having previously held executive director roles with Ireland’s leading companies including Musgrave, Dunnes Stores, and Lifestyle Sports. Eoin was also previously CEO of The Coop group in the UK.

Lorraine Kenny has been appointed as chief people officer with Uniphar, the healthcare services group. Lorraine brings a wealth of experience, notably with MSD, where she was executive director and HR leader for Ireland, with additional responsibility for MSD’s manufacturing division in Europe, Middle East and Africa. She previously worked in senior HR roles for Pfizer in the US and Ireland. She has extensive global experience in organisation design, talent management, change management, labour relations, M&A and senior leader coaching, driving HR strategies in alignment with business priorities. Originally from Manchester, she has spent the past 20 years living in both Ireland and the US. She will sit on the senior leadership team, reporting directly to the CEO.

Roger Gribbin has been appointed as sales director for Envisage and OSSM brands with Irish cloud solution specialist The Noledge Group. He will lead the sales teams and strategy for both Envisage, a Sage partner, and OSSM, a NetSuite solution provider. He brings more than 25 years of extensive leadership, sales and IT experience to the role, notably as head of sales and marketing with Acorn IT Solutions, as regional sales manager with tech firm K3 FDS in the UK, and as MD of IT consultancy practice Making IT Happen, where he helped organisations maximise value from their IT infrastructure. He holds a BSc in Computing and a post-graduate certificate in Sales and Marketing from University of Ulster.

Tony McDonnell has been appointed as global head of alternative investments with HSBC Securities Services. For the last seven years, he has led the global bank's securities services in Ireland; since 2019 he has also led establishing HSBC's Private Assets as a product globally. He will now also oversee execution of HSBC’s private assets strategy as well as having responsibility for its global operating model for hedge funds. He has worked at HSBC since 2002 in a number of roles focused on growing the securities services business. John Weedle, currently the chief operating officer for HSBC Ireland, will assume the role of acting country head for Securities Services in Ireland.