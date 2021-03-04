Liam Sheedy heads up Irish division of Teneo’s new Performance Business

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy has been appointed to lead Teneo’s new global performance business in Ireland.

Mr Sheedy - who left Bank of Ireland in November after 18 years - will lead the Irish operations while also taking up the role of vice-chairman of Teneo Ireland.

It employs over 70 people across a range of disciplines including strategic communications, public affairs and management consulting.

Teneo Performance will help companies successfully navigate the long-term social and business impacts brought about by the events of the last 12 months as the world gradually adjusts to new concepts of how work is undertaken and done every day.

Specifically, the new business will help CEOs improve performance across all levels of their organisation through programs and organisational changes, built around new norms of diversity, inclusion, purpose and sustainability and fully integrated with new hybrid models of working.

“Teneo, with its focus on CEO advisory services and particularly now on helping CEOs and organisations navigate the specific challenges of today, is such that the opportunity to build and lead the new Teneo Performance offering in Ireland is something I relish,” added Mr Sheedy.

“With 18 years in senior roles in the Bank of Ireland until November of last year and three decades in sports management, I’ve spent most of my working and sporting life focussed on creating winning teams.

“With that experience, I’m really looking forward to marrying those experiences with the expertise of the Teneo Advisor network from the worlds of business and sport and the capabilities of the company’s wider CEO advisory services.

“This will evolve into a programme that will enable CEOs and organisations to triumph in the face of what are considerable, fast-moving and evolving challenges today.”

Teneo Performance, which is being launched initially in Ireland, will be led by Teneo International chairman, Chris Wearing and will leverage expertise from across Teneo as well as from a number of the firm’s senior advisers including Ursula Burns - former chairman and CEO of Xerox Corporation - and sporting leaders like Irish and Lions rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll.

“Teneo Performance is going to be an enabler for CEOs and businesses around the world to develop a high-performance and winning mentality in a hugely challenging and rapidly changing environment,” said Declan Kelly, CEO of Teneo.

“We are delighted to welcome Liam to Teneo.

"I have known him both personally and professionally for many years and know he will provide our clients with truly unique insights into leadership and creating winning teams and cultures.”