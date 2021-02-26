Cork's Kinsale Spirit Company commences exports to China

Kinsale Spirit Company has already established sales in the US
Cork's Kinsale Spirit Company commences exports to China

Ernest Cantillon, Colin Ross and Tom O’Riordan from Kinsale Spirit Company were in the Port of Cork Container Terminal to watch as a shipment of Kinsale Gin and Red Earl Irish Whiskey was loaded for export to China. Picture: John Allen

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 10:13
Alan Healy

A Cork distillery was on hand at the Port of Cork today to watch its first shipment of gin and whiskey loaded for export to China.

After establishing sales in the US, the Kinsale Spirit Company has commenced exports of its Kinsale Gin and Red Earl Irish whiskey products.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork said Kinsale is a great local success story for Cork. "We were honoured to see their first container of gin and whiskey exported from Cork to China. No matter how big or small a company, using the right Port with most efficient connections is so important when it comes to getting your product from local to global."

Colin Ross from Kinsale Spirit Company said: "As three proud local businesspeople, Tom, Ernest and I are delighted that such effective infrastructure exists on our doorstep. Port of Cork have been excellent to deal with and we look forward to shipping many more containers worldwide from there in the future."

Last year, Kinsale Gin won three international awards – Gin of the Year, Gin Producer of the Year, and a Double Gold.

