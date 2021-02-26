Granite Digital and Dalata Hotels use tech to boost client services

Digital technology has a vital role to play in helping companies accelerate their recovery from pandemic-related impacts, says the co-founder of one of Ireland’s leading full-service digital agencies.

Robert Carpenter of Cork-based Granite Digital says companies are already making far greater use of contactless transactions and communications, which is in turn helping people rebuild confidence in stepping out of their Covid cocoons.

Granite Digital has recently delivered what it describes as Ireland’s first fully contactless hotel guest services platform for Dalata Hotel Group, which has already reached one million guest interactions.

“People are used to using hotel apps to book a room, but now they'll be using it for far more,” said Mr Carpenter. “Dalata has always been good at putting the customer at the centre of everything.

“This model is proving a real success for the hospitality sector. People have been very quick to adapt to new digital technologies. People are adapting to new digital solutions in four to five months, changes you might have expected to take four to five years. That has probably been the one big positive to come from the pandemic.”

Granit's digital platform for Dalata is designed to aid social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in hotels by enabling contactless check-in, check-out and hotel services, as well as securely and seamlessly facilitating the track and trace process for all visitors.

Physical interaction is minimised, with hotel patrons accessing the platform through a link in their check-in email and using pick-up and drop-off boxes for room keys on arrival and departure.

Granite developed Dalata's new digital portal in collaboration with Dublin-based hotel booking software provider P3 Hotels. Using the web-based portal, guests can browse hotel information and services, order in-room click-and-collect dining, reserve breakfast and dinner slots and book swimming and gym sessions.

The portal also facilitates instant messaging so guests can order additional towels, toiletries, all linen supplies and cleaning services.

Stephen McNally, Deputy CEO, Dalata Hotel Group, said: “This new platform is now operating really well across the Dalata Hotel Group, and guest reaction has been excellent. The software is a landmark development for the hospitality sector in Ireland.

“It is the result of deep consultation with our innovative technology partners Granite Digital and P3 to develop a platform that can not only help achieve compliance with Covid-19 measures, but also revolutionise guest interactions for a more connected world.

“The health and safety of our valued guests is paramount and the online platform is a cornerstone of our thorough approach to creating a clean and safe environment in each of our hotels. Looking to the future, we wanted to put digital at the heart of the guest experience so visitors can enjoy the same level of information, interactivity and responsiveness that they are accustomed to in other sectors. This platform helps us to do exactly that.”

Dalata has implemented Granite's platform across 44 hotels, including its leading Maldron and Clayton Hotel brands. The group is also operating a revised cleaning regime for each hotel room and public space across its locations, working with global certification firm Bureau Veritas to ensure compliance and best practice in health and safety.

Meanwhile, as well as developing Dalata's new platform, Granite Digital has also been driving digital transformation for clients in fintech, healthcare, education, retail and other sectors all over the past year.

In business for the past 11 years, Granite Digital aims to double its current €6m annual revenues to €12m by 2014. The company has bought out ten other firms over the years.

Granite has added ten new staff in the past year. It aims to grow from its current 65 up to 110 staff over the next three years, and acquisitions of other digital transformation companies will again be central to this growth.

“There is significant demand for our digitial transformation services, with a lot of clients looking for integrated solutions across their business,” said Robert Carpenter. “Some of our growth will be organic, and some of it will be through acquisitions. That's our three-year plan and we're confident that we'll achieve it.

“Businesses in Ireland have been very early adapters when it comes to new digital technologies. People are reassessing their business. We are seeing a lot of businesses morphing from paper-based into cloud-based services.

“It is hard to see a lot of businesses struggling during the pandemic. It has been really hard for so many businesses, and some will find it very hard to survive; but it has also given an impetus to people to realise that their website and their social channels are vital shop windows for their business.

“A lot of people have updated their online presence. They're listening to feedback from their customers and what they're saying about their digital needs. There are some good things that have come out of Covid.

“For us, the move to Zoom calls has actually opened up new markets for us. We had always been getting new clients from the UK, but since Covid we've also been getting far more clients from the States. A lot of people no longer see it as essential to have a service provider on your doorstep.

“Remote working has also opened up a global market for talent. We are also getting a lot of positive feedback from staff around working from home. Whatever happens, it seems that a lot of people will want to find better balance around where they work.”