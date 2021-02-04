Staying on top of the game despite pressures of Covid 

EviView CEO Karol Dabrowski has vivid memories of this period 12 months ago, and the whirlwind then gathering momentum that would soon envelop the world.

“I can remember thinking when the global Covid-19 news first broke in late 2019, that this is sure to reach our shores in the not so distant future, and may have a devastating business impact,” he recalled.

His fears were quickly realised when, just four months later, the pandemic had landed in Ireland.

“In order to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, we put a robust plan in place to ensure we could secure the jobs of our current employees while sustaining our customer service at the highest level.

"Fortunately, we are currently on target with our plan execution.

Milestones

"By hitting all the milestones set within it, we have been able to not only survive but grow and continue to hire in 2020, which I believe is a great achievement and testament to the entire hardworking EviView team.”

Just over four years old, EviView’s smart manufacturing analytics software — e-ConnX — is primarily for the pharma, bio and chemical industries.

The system is ideally suited, but not limited to, lean focused manufacturers looking to drive continuous improvement within their manufacturing operations.

“More specifically, the software supports the capture of key metrics and delivers clear ‘process performance’ visibility to middle and senior management to facilitate informed decision making in order to improve efficiencies and reduce production downtime,” he explains.

Karol is an IT professional with two MSc in Biomedical Engineering and Management, with over 10 years experience in both disciplines.

From working closely with manufacturing facilities, he has an extensive understanding of the sectors and challenges they face, particularly in the areas of lean, continuous improvement and performance visibility.

“We have a very challenging growth plan for EviView in 2021. This includes exciting sales and marketing projects, continued recruitment and training, plus new product development," he says.

Working practices have changed since Covid-19. Picture: iStock

The company took on another two team members last month and are actively seeking a further three.

“Our growth plan includes extending our global reach to three further markets and opening a new IT hub with approximately 10 staff members,” he adds.

As a result of the changed working patterns hastened by Covid-19, he sees remote working becoming a permanent feature of business through 2021 and beyond.

"I believe elements of remote working are certainly here to stay as the pandemic has brought about many realisations for both the employer and the employee, and see significant pros and cons daily to remote working," he says.

For one, it offers employees a large amount of flexibility, which can in turn result in an increased pool of potential talent for hire, he said.

On the flip side, he points out, it can be more challenging to build team morale when everyone is working remotely and only connecting to collaborate on work topics: “I certainly believe that companies should aim to get the balance right between doing what is best for the business and their employees.”

Research and development

Research and fevelopment is a core principle for EviView, and central to the company’s future plans and ambitions.

“R&D is hugely important. Without our initial R&D, EviView would simply not exist today. Technological innovation within the business comes from incessant R&D, and our small to large projects are mostly driven by the opportunities that we witness in the industry directly.”

He adds that EviView has an ambitious plan to build a novel product, based on an opportunity that came out of research and development. “It will require substantial investment, but it will move us to a significantly higher level.”

Despite the challenges forced upon global commerce by Covid-19 and the accelerated digital transformation within many industry sectors, Karol takes an optimistic longterm view.

I believe in humanity and our unique ability to adapt to change.

"It is this essential belief that makes me optimistic about the future.

"It is very obvious that the pandemic is having a transformational change on the world economy, and the population as a whole needs to make a concerted effort to help businesses that were significantly impacted to recover.

"I believe that fully recovered and operational businesses will collectively help us to reduce unemployment and re-stabilise the global economy. That all starts with every individual.”

Cork HQ

Being headquartered in Cork places EviView close to many of its core clients, as well as being well served by a skilled graduate workforce to accommodate future expansion.

“We are very proud to have our HQ located in Cork, close to all our Irish-based clients and nearby to our talent-supporting college campuses. Unfortunately, due to travel restrictions, we cannot meet our clients or partners face-to-face but we are hopeful that opportunity will return again soon.”

A more distinctive global advantage comes from being positioned in Ireland.

“The unique Irish geographic setting allows us to effectively conduct business both east and west in the northern hemisphere countries,” he explains, with EviView continuing to expand by reinvesting back into the business.

We are very fortunate to have such well recognised institutions such as UCC and CIT supporting us, from which many of our employees have graduated.

"The talent and skillsets we have acquired are instrumental to the continuing success of the business. On this basis, the relationship we have with these institutions will continue for a long time to come.”

Taking a mid-length view, Karol sees the company expanding its product line in tandem with a broadening of its client base.

“Looking forward to 2025, EviView will be recognised by a large number of global pharma, bio, and chemical manufacturers to be their number one partner of choice when it comes to process performance and shift handover management,” he says.

"The next four years we will scale and grow our team and organisation to continue to offer world-class enterprise solutions to our existing and expanding client portfolio."

EviView will also extend its focus toward other relevant sectors such as energy, food and beverage, dairy and healthcare, he says: “Around the world, medium to large life science manufacturers are already working with Cork-born EviView, and long may this perfect pairing and growth continue.”