Port of Cork chair John Mullins to step down following eight-year term

The process to recruit a new chair of the Port of Cork has commenced with the Public Appointments Service expected to advertise the position in the coming days.

After serving two terms in the role since 2013, the current chair John Mullins will step down on February 26. His tenure has seen significant change at the company with significant progress made on relocating port operations from the city docks and Tivoli to new facilities in Ringaskiddy.

The port company also saw significant expansion of the cruise liner industry prior to the pandemic. Brexit has also resulted in an increase in shipping routes from Cork as hauliers seek direct access to the EU mainland avoiding the UK landbridge.

The Minister for Transport Eamonn Ryan paid tribute to the outgoing chair. "I would like to take the opportunity to thank Mr Mullins for his strong commitment and valuable service on the Board of the Port of Cork and in particular his stewardship of the development of the port’s facilities at Ringaskiddy."

Port of Cork Chief Executive, Eoin McGettigan said that since his appointment as Chairman of the Port of Cork Company in 2013, John Mullins has been instrumental in leading the Port of Cork Company Board of Directors.

"He has provided valuable assistance in the growth of the Port business and the development of port facilities, during the most transformational period for the Port. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank John for his unwavering commitment."