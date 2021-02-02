Microsoft to add 200 more Ireland sales jobs

Microsoft is adding 200 more jobs in digital sales at its European head office in Leopardstown, Dublin, as part of the US tech giant's rapid expansion that will bring its employee count to 2,800 in Ireland. This is apparently driven by the continuing growth of cloud services around the world during the Covid-19 crisis.

It comes after Microsoft Ireland had announced in November plans to create 200 engineering jobs, also at Leopardstown.

For the sales jobs, the tech company said it is will recruit from people with fluent English, French, German, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Italian, as well as Spanish. They will help promote sales in the European, Middle East and African region that it helps manage rom Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the new jobs were "a strong vote of confidence in Ireland".

Last week, Microsoft posted revenues for its financial second-quarter that showed an increase of 17% to over $43bn (€35.4bn), amid buoyant demand for its corporate cloud-computing services and software tools.

Microsoft has been one of the big winners from the Covid-19 crisis as office workers worked from home, with its shares up 37% since just before the onset of the pandemic. It is valued by stockmarket investors at close to $1.75trn (€1.44tn).