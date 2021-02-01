Chamber launches Cork Company of the Year Awards for 2021       

Cork Chamber is seeking applications for the Cork Company of the Year Awards for 2021 to recognise companies and their successes in the region, during one of the most difficult years for businesses.

Running for more than 20 years, the awards will this year honour companies across four categories, covering Emerging Company of the year, SME Company of the year, Large Company of the year, and Cork International Company of the year.

Applications are being sought from today and will remain open until February 22.

“This year, more than any other, it is essential that we celebrate the hard work, determination, and innovation that exists in Cork businesses," said Paula Cogan, the president of the Cork Chamber.

"Over the years we have seen many finalists and winners leverage the awards to champion their successes and share their stories among industry peers, stakeholders, and across the talent pool," Ms Cogan said.

She said it is businesses incorporating "sustainability, inclusion, and diversity that truly set themselves apart".

Last year's winner in the Large Company category was Crest Solutions. Its chief executive Frank Madden said the award helped boost its business internationally.

"The win has helped propel our global status through CXV Global as a leading solutions provider to life-sciences manufacturers," Mr Madden said.

"This win was a true testament to the great work of our team. We thank Cork Chamber for the opportunity and wish all this year’s contestants the very best of luck," he said.

For this year, the award for the Emerging Company category is for the firm that has been in business for fewer than four years, and the SME Company award is for the firm that employs fewer than 75 employees.

The Large Company category is for the firm employing more than 75 people, while the Cork International Company of the year is for firms employing more than 250 people locally and over 500 staff worldwide, or 250 people locally, and has a significant current or future impact on Cork.

The sponsor of the Cork Chamber awards is Vodafone Ireland and the media partner is the Irish Examiner.