Engineers urge Government to go green with infrastructure plan 

Engineers Ireland said less than 30% of its members feel Ireland’s infrastructure is in good shape
Engineers Ireland has urged the Government to prioritise environmental and digital-friendly infrastructure projects in the upcoming National Development Plan.

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 20:03
Geoff Percival

The Government has been urged to prioritise spending on greener and more digitally focused infrastructure projects as part of the National Development Plan (NDP), which will signpost Ireland’s progress for the next 20 years.

Engineers Ireland said the NDP could act as Ireland’s green new deal, driven by increased spending on offshore wind development, retrofitting of buildings, and an overhaul of transport and water treatment facilities. 

It said the rollout of the National Broadband Plan is key to supporting the rise in remote working brought on by the Covid crisis.

The group said sustainable infrastructure projects must be prioritised, with a greater need for the State to partner with the private sector to source capital. Engineers Ireland said less than 30% of its members feel Ireland’s infrastructure is in good shape.

Earlier this week, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath extended the deadline for submissions to the public consultation phase of the NDP to February 19.

“The impact of investment in our economy has to be maximised so that it benefits every region, town, and city in our country. We must invest in a planned, targeted, and well-managed way,” said Mr McGrath.

“Ireland cannot continue with ’development as usual’ without giving due consideration to climate-associated risks,” he said.

Chance for Ireland to permanently build on pandemic-related emissions drops

