Turning coronavirus corner, Volkswagen's profit falls less than feared

Carmaker Volkswagen saw profits almost half last year due to the impact of the pandemic, but a rebound in premium car sales in China and stronger deliveries in the fourth quarter helped keep the world's largest carmaker in the black.

The group said operating profit, excluding costs related to its diesel emissions scandal, came in at €10bn compared with €19.3bn in 2019.

Net cash flow at its automotive division was around €6bn and car deliveries picked up towards the end of the year, the German group said in a statement. "The magnitude of the beat is welcome and supportive of upcoming full-year results across the industry," analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note.

The performance caps a turbulent 2020 for Volkswagen and the auto industry. A pandemic-fuelled sales slump led to a loss in the second quarter before Volkswagen swung back to profitability in the third quarter on the back of soaring demand for luxury vehicles in China.

Volkswagen's shares hit their highest in 11 months after Friday's earnings release.

Top shareholder Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which holds 31.4% of Volkswagen and 53.1% of the group's voting rights, said it would likely post a significantly positive profit after taxes for 2020 thanks to Volkswagen's performance.

Volkswagen's truck making unit Traton SE also posted a full-year adjusted operating profit of €135m, far better than a predicted loss of €625m.

Sales at Volkswagen rose 1.7% in December, at a time when new car registrations in Europe dropped nearly 4%, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed.

Reuters