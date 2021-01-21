Trump's empire - from Doonbeg to Vegas - hammered by Covid-19

Revenue at Doonbeg Golf course has fallen by two-thirds due to the pandemic
Trump's empire - from Doonbeg to Vegas - hammered by Covid-19

Donald Trump's hotels and golf resorts have seen revenues tumble due to the Covid pandemic. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 19:05

Donald Trump’s business empire has been hit hard by coronavirus closures, with revenue from his Washington and Las Vegas hotels down by more than half.

In his last financial disclosure form as US president, Mr Trump detailed the damage the pandemic has wrought, at a time when many tourism businesses are suffering from a lack of travellers.

The Doonbeg Golf Links course and hotel in Co Clare, owned by Donald Trump. Picture: Niall Carson/PA
The Doonbeg Golf Links course and hotel in Co Clare, owned by Donald Trump. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

In Ireland, where Mr Trump owns the Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare, and the UK, revenues at his golf courses dropped by roughly two-thirds, part of a 27% overall decline in golfing revenue from the prior year.

Revenue from the Trump hotel in Washington, which he had been trying to sell, fell to $15.1m (€12.4m) from $40.5 million a year earlier, according to the disclosure.

In Vegas, hotel-related sales were down to $9.2m from $23.3m. Another important property of Mr Trump’s, the Doral Golf Resort in Miami, also saw revenues drop to $44m from $77m a year earlier.

Mr Trump’s total income fell to between $273m and $308m, according to the form, which covers 2020 and the first 20 days of 2021. In his first financial disclosure in 2017, Mr Trump reported making more than $528.9m over 15 and a half months, including his first three months as president.

Pupils and teachers from Clohanes NS meeting US President Donald Trump at his golf resort in Doonbeg, during his 2019 visitt. Picture: PA
Pupils and teachers from Clohanes NS meeting US President Donald Trump at his golf resort in Doonbeg, during his 2019 visitt. Picture: PA

Trump is worth $2.5bn, down about $500m from when he took office. His buildings are saddled with more than $1bn in debt, most of it coming due in the next three years and more than a third of it personally guaranteed.

Deutsche Bank, his longtime financier, has said it won’t do business any more with the former president. The PGA of America is also distancing itself, while New York City wants to end contracts with the Trump family business.

- Bloomberg

Read More

Trump hints at comeback as he bids farewell to Washington

More in this section

Brexit EU will seek to address difficulties facing hauliers and retailers – Barnier
Google stock Google in landmark content pay deal with French media
Ladbrokes results Ladbrokes takes Covid hit
#us elections#covid-19usdonald trump
Germany Pushes Forward In Its Energy Transition Though Remains Dependent On Coal

Statkraft to manage Irish energy storage projects

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices