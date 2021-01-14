Cork woman conferred with prestigious PR award

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan of AM O’Sullivan PR joins a list of just 28 people who received this honor in the awards history, including her father Robin O’Sullivan.
Cork woman conferred with prestigious PR award

Ann-Marie O'Sullivan joins a list of just 28 people who received this honor in the awards history, including her father Robin O’Sullivan. Picture: Darragh Kane

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 10:16
Nicole Glennon

The founder and CEO of a Cork-based PR firm has been conferred with the title of Life Fellow by the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII).

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan of AM O’Sullivan PR received the PRII Life Fellow Award following a unanimous vote by PRII members at the organisation’s recent AGM.

The Cork woman joins a list of just 28 people who received this honor in the awards history, including Ms O’Sullivan’s father Robin O’Sullivan.

Ms O’Sullivan said she was “delighted” to be conferred as a PRII Life Fellow.

“This honour is a recognition of the standards that we set at AM O’Sullivan PR – to deliver results, consistently exceed targets and execute campaigns with integrity, creativity and professionalism.” 

“I take enormous pride in the fact that I have worked for over 30 years with a number of the clients that we support today in 2021."

"The business of strategic communications has changed hugely over the course of my career - the speed of response, the use of technology, the development of both online and social media - but the basics have remained the same: developing your messaging, identifying your audience and using the appropriate channels to reach them.” 

Ms O’Sullivan is a former Chair of PRCA (Ireland) and is the current Chair of the UCC Alumni Board.

She has served on the boards of Cork Chamber, daa Plc and Good Shepherd Cork.

Read More

Cork nurse develops paperless nursing management system

More in this section

Limerick firm AMCS becomes first in field to obtain prestigious accreditation Limerick firm AMCS becomes first in field to obtain prestigious accreditation
FREE NOW to invest €6m in home chargers to encourage taxi drivers to go electric FREE NOW to invest €6m in home chargers to encourage taxi drivers to go electric
Training programme for small firms to cut waste   Training programme for small firms to cut waste  
munster businesspublic relationsplace: corkorganisation: am o’sullivan prorganisation: public relations institute of ireland
Cork woman conferred with prestigious PR award

Aldi and Deliveroo announce free delivery on groceries during lockdown

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices