Cork woman conferred with prestigious PR award

The founder and CEO of a Cork-based PR firm has been conferred with the title of Life Fellow by the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII).

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan of AM O’Sullivan PR received the PRII Life Fellow Award following a unanimous vote by PRII members at the organisation’s recent AGM.

The Cork woman joins a list of just 28 people who received this honor in the awards history, including Ms O’Sullivan’s father Robin O’Sullivan.

Ms O’Sullivan said she was “delighted” to be conferred as a PRII Life Fellow.

“This honour is a recognition of the standards that we set at AM O’Sullivan PR – to deliver results, consistently exceed targets and execute campaigns with integrity, creativity and professionalism.”

“I take enormous pride in the fact that I have worked for over 30 years with a number of the clients that we support today in 2021."

"The business of strategic communications has changed hugely over the course of my career - the speed of response, the use of technology, the development of both online and social media - but the basics have remained the same: developing your messaging, identifying your audience and using the appropriate channels to reach them.”

Ms O’Sullivan is a former Chair of PRCA (Ireland) and is the current Chair of the UCC Alumni Board.

She has served on the boards of Cork Chamber, daa Plc and Good Shepherd Cork.