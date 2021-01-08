Ergo to create 60 jobs due to pandemic demand

Cloud and managed services provider Ergo has announced it’s expanding its workforce by 60 people as part of a multimillion-euro investment in response to the accelerated adoption of digital technologies and the increasing reliance on cloud services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ergo, which has offices in Cork and Dublin is hiring for a number of roles including business development, Microsoft Azure cloud architecture, Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 solution sales, cloud solution software engineering, business change and project management.

The company said recruitment has already begun for these roles and will continue throughout the year.

Commenting on the announcement, co-founder and CEO John Purdy said: “Clients and the market are telling us they want to transform and move forward."

“The pandemic was devastating for many businesses, but the lucky ones that were able to leverage technology are seeing light at the end of the tunnel and new opportunities.”

"I want to make sure that Ergo can partner with them and help them realise their new strategic goals quickly and continuously. We continue to invest and build capability to enable our clients to be the best they can be, now and into the future.”

Ergo, co-founded by John Purdy and Tim Sheehy in 1993, started as a two-man firm selling toner cartridges for printers. The firm now employs some 450 people globally in cloud and managed services, IT resourcing and managed print services.