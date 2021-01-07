IAA receives first application for drone operator approval from Manna Aero

Since the introduction of new EU drone regulations, the IAA has registered more than 1,100 drone operators
Newly appointed IAA Aviation Regulator Diarmuid Ó Conghaile welcomed the submission from Manna Aero founder and CEO Bobby Healy.

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 17:25
Nicole Glennon

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has received its first application for a new drone operator approval, which is available under new EU drone regulations which came into force in December 2020.

The approval, officially titled a ‘light UAS operator certificate’ (LUC), will be recognised in all EU member states, providing greater business opportunities for Irish-based commercial drone operators including allowing an organisation to self-authorise operations, removing the requirement to obtain a prior authorisation.

Galway-based commercial drone operator Manna Aero is the first company to apply for a LUC, following its recent trials of drone delivery services. 

Its application will now be reviewed by the IAA in line with the requirements of the EU regulations. 

Speaking at the handover of the application by video conference call, newly appointed IAA aviation regulator Diarmuid Ó Conghaile welcomed the submission, calling it “an exciting development.” 

Local delivery by drone is a green technology and an economically efficient way to provide services to rural communities and isolated individuals, including delivery of food and medicines."

Mr Ó Conghaile said the new pan-European regulation opens doors for "innovative companies" such as Manna Aero, giving them access to a market of "over 500m consumers."

"The IAA’s review will ensure that the service meets all of the safety requirements, including appropriate risk assessment,” he said.

Earlier this year, Manna Aero began trialling using drones for takeaway including a trial with Supermacs at the Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall, Co Offaly.

The Irish company promises delivery in three minutes or less within 2km.

Since the introduction of the new EU drone regulations, the IAA has registered more than 1,100 drone operators.

